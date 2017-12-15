 »   »   » Bhavana & Naveen To Tie The Knot Next Week?

If reports are to be believed, yet another Malayalam actress is all set to tie the knot in 2017. Yes, we are talking about popular actress, who is all set to marry her longtime boyfriend Naveen.

Reports are doing the rounds that Bhavana and Naveen will tie the knot on December 22, 2017 in a function which will be held in Thrissur, the hometown of Bhavana. According to the reports, the function will be a low-key affair, which will be attended by the family members and close friends of the couple.

Bhavana and Naveen got engaged on March 09, 2017, in a private ceremony, which was held in Kochi. The function was attended by the near and dear ones of the couple. Reportedly, celebrities like Manju Warrier and Samyuktha Varma did attend the function.

Reportedly, the couple has been in a relationship since the past few years. Naveen was the producer of the Kannada movie Romeo, which marked the actress's debut in Kannada film industry.

On the work front, Bhavana was previously seen in the film Adam Joan, starring Prithviraj in the lead role. The actress had played a pivotal role in this film, directed by Jinu Abraham.