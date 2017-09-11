 »   »   » No Plans To Quit Films After Marriage: Bhavana

No Plans To Quit Films After Marriage: Bhavana

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

Bhavana, the charming actress is all set to tie the knot with longtime boyfriend Naveen. In the recent interview given to a popular Malayalam media, Bhavana finally opened up about her marriage plans and acting career.

Adam Joan (U): Book Your Tickets Right Away!

The actress, who confirmed that she is tying the knot in January 2018, stated that she has absolutely no plans to quit the films post marriage. According to Bhavana, Naveen is an understanding person who totally supports her choices.

Naveen is extremely respectful towards women, and that is the quality which attracted Bhavana the most, Even though she is planning to be active in the film industry, the actress has decided to be choosy about the roles she picks. 

No Plans To Quit Films After Marriage: Bhavana

The actress, who made some shocking revelations about the Mollywood, stated that the industry has always been extremely male dominant. Bhavana points out that actresses and actors are not equally accepted by the industry.

Adam Joan, the Bhavana's recent release has been well-accepted by both the audiences and critics. The actress has essayed the character Swetha in the Prithviraj movie, has been receiving wide appreciations for her performance.

Read more about: bhavana, adam joan
Story first published: Monday, September 11, 2017, 16:57 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 11, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
Go to : Photos
Go to : Videos
Go to : Wallpapers

Malayalam Photos

Go to : Malayalam Photos