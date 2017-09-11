 »   »   » No Plans To Quit Films After Marriage: Bhavana

Bhavana, the charming actress is all set to tie the knot with longtime boyfriend Naveen. In the recent interview given to a popular Malayalam media, Bhavana finally opened up about her marriage plans and acting career.

The actress, who confirmed that she is tying the knot in January 2018, stated that she has absolutely no plans to quit the films post marriage. According to Bhavana, Naveen is an understanding person who totally supports her choices.



Naveen is extremely respectful towards women, and that is the quality which attracted Bhavana the most, Even though she is planning to be active in the film industry, the actress has decided to be choosy about the roles she picks.



The actress, who made some shocking revelations about the Mollywood, stated that the industry has always been extremely male dominant. Bhavana points out that actresses and actors are not equally accepted by the industry.



Adam Joan, the Bhavana's recent release has been well-accepted by both the audiences and critics. The actress has essayed the character Swetha in the Prithviraj movie, has been receiving wide appreciations for her performance.