 »   »   » BIG B RETURNS! Mammootty & Amal Neerad Join Hands For A Sequel!

Mammootty fans will surely have exciting times ahead as the actor has committed some big projects, which are very promising. To add to that excitement, here is another news which will definitely make your heart skip a beat.

Big B, the trendsetting movie which featured Mammootty in the lead role is all set to get a sequel. The highly acclaimed film, directed by Amal Neerad had released in the year 2007.



Well, there were a lot of rumours doing the rounds regarding such a sequel but now, it has been officially confirmed that Bilal of Big B will make a return. Director Amal Neerad himself confirmed the same through his official Facebook page. Going by the poster released by the team, the sequel to Big B will hit the theatres in 2018, itself.



Meanwhile, the social media has gone gaga over the announcement of the sequel. Even top celebrities have shared the the new poster through their official Facebook pages.



