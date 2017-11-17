 »   »   » BIG B RETURNS! Mammootty & Amal Neerad Join Hands For A Sequel!

Mammootty fans will surely have exciting times ahead as the actor has committed some big projects, which are very promising. To add to that excitement, here is another news which will definitely make your heart skip a beat.
Big B, the trendsetting movie which featured Mammootty in the lead role is all set to get a sequel. The highly acclaimed film, directed by Amal Neerad had released in the year 2007.
Well, there were a lot of rumours doing the rounds regarding such a sequel but now, it has been officially confirmed that Bilal of Big B will make a return. Director Amal Neerad himself confirmed the same through his official Facebook page. Going by the poster released by the team, the sequel to Big B will hit the theatres in 2018, itself.
Meanwhile, the social media has gone gaga over the announcement of the sequel. Even top celebrities have shared the the new poster through their official Facebook pages.
Dulquer Salmaan, who is a big fan of Big B, took to Facebook to share his excitement on the big announcement. Take a look at the Facebook post of the actor..
Amal Neerad's Stylish Entry As A Film-maker
Big B, marked the debut of Amal Neerad as a director and the film earned him a lot of accolades for its stylish making. Even now, Big B is considered to be the best stylish action thriller to have come out in Mollywood.
Mammootty's Bilal..
Mammootty's Bilal is one of the most celebrated characters of the actor. Mammootty made the character really a memorable one with his unique style of presentation. Most of the dialogues from the film had emerged out to be big hits among the masses.
A Cult Fan Following..
Big B and Mammootty's Bilal have earned a cult fan following, which has reached newer heights, over the years. In fact, Big B is considered to be a true trendsetter that offered the right platform for new generation movies with slick and stylish making.
Get Ready Box Office..
Well, a sequel to Big B has been in the wish list of all Malayalam film audiences. Now, this announcement has come as a big gift for all of them. For sure, the film will definitely set some big records at the box office upon its release. Such is the huge fan following that Bilal enjoys.