 »   »   » BIG NEWS! Rana Daggubati To Step Into Mollywood With A Big Budget Venture!

Rana Daggubati's fame and popularity did definitely rise to newer heights with the success of the Baahubali series and his portrayal of Bhallaladeva in the movie did win him a lot of praises.
In fact, Rana Daggubati is now a much popular face in Kerala as well, and that speaks about the magnitude of his performance as the main antagonist in the Baahubali series.
Not many lead Telugu actors have made a debut in Malayalam films. But now, according to the lead reports something of this sort is all set to happen soon.
Yes, what you heard is right and the news is definitely a big and an exciting one for all the fans of Rana Daggubati. The popular Telugu actor is all set to step in to Mollywood.
In K Madhu's Ambitious Project..
Rana Daggubati will be seen playing the lead role in K Madhu's ambitious project, which will be a big budget venture. The film has its script penned Robin Thirumala and will be produced by Seven Arts Mohan.
More About His Role..
Rana Daggubati himself took to his Twitter account to announce his association with the project. Reportedly, the film has been titled as Anizham Thirunal Marthanda Varma - The King Of Travancore and he will play the titular role in it. Anizham Thirunal Marthanda Varma is the first Asian king to have won a battle against the Dutch troupes.
More About The Movie..
Earlier, popular film-maker K Madhu had announced that he will be making two films based on the lives of the two Travancore Kings. The story of the film will be set in the 18th century and reportedly, Anizham Thirunal Marthanda Varma - The King Of Travancore will be the first film of the series.
The Second Part..
According to the reports, the second part of the film will deal with the life of Karthika Thirunal Marthanda Varma, a king of the Travancore who had fought against Tipu Sultan. The name of the actor who will be playing this character hasn't been revealed yet.
The Big Budget Venture
According to the reports, the film will be made in different languages and the big budget venture will have the service of some of the big names of the Indian film industry. Reportedly, Peter Hein has been roped in for the action department whereas Resul Pookuutty will take care of the sound department. Manu Jagath who had worked for the first part of Baahubali has been roped in as the art director of the film.