 »   »   » BIG NEWS! Rana Daggubati To Step Into Mollywood With A Big Budget Venture!

Rana Daggubati's fame and popularity did definitely rise to newer heights with the success of the Baahubali series and his portrayal of Bhallaladeva in the movie did win him a lot of praises.

In fact, Rana Daggubati is now a much popular face in Kerala as well, and that speaks about the magnitude of his performance as the main antagonist in the Baahubali series.

Not many lead Telugu actors have made a debut in Malayalam films. But now, according to the lead reports something of this sort is all set to happen soon.

Yes, what you heard is right and the news is definitely a big and an exciting one for all the fans of Rana Daggubati. The popular Telugu actor is all set to step in to Mollywood.