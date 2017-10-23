 »   »   » BIG TIMES AHEAD! The Upcoming Big Budget Movies Of Mohanlal Which Are Worth Waiting For!

Mohanlal is one such actor, who is not new to big budget movies. Being one of the most bankable actors that the industry has ever seen, his films do target a huge market.

In fact, Mohanlal has the big credit of introducing the coveted 50-Crore club and 100-Cror club to the Malayalam film industry. His fan following is nothing less than phenomenal and in the past year, we witnessed him making a big mark in Tollywood, with the success of Janatha Garage and Manyam Puli.

Now, hear is a big news for all Mohanlal fans. The times ahead are sure to be phenomenal as Mohanlal will be seen being a part of good number of big budget projects, which have the scope to set the cash registers ringing.

Villain, which is gearing up for a big release this week will kick-start the big journey, which will be followed by some highly anticipated Mohanlal movies. Keep scrolling down to know more about them..