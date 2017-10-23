 »   »   » BIG TIMES AHEAD! The Upcoming Big Budget Movies Of Mohanlal Which Are Worth Waiting For!

Mohanlal is one such actor, who is not new to big budget movies. Being one of the most bankable actors that the industry has ever seen, his films do target a huge market.
In fact, Mohanlal has the big credit of introducing the coveted 50-Crore club and 100-Cror club to the Malayalam film industry. His fan following is nothing less than phenomenal and in the past year, we witnessed him making a big mark in Tollywood, with the success of Janatha Garage and Manyam Puli.
Now, hear is a big news for all Mohanlal fans. The times ahead are sure to be phenomenal as Mohanlal will be seen being a part of good number of big budget projects, which have the scope to set the cash registers ringing.
Villain, which is gearing up for a big release this week will kick-start the big journey, which will be followed by some highly anticipated Mohanlal movies. Keep scrolling down to know more about them..
Odiyan
This one is the big film in the making. Produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner Aashirvad Cinemas, Odiyan is expected to be the costliest ever film in Malayalam cinema. The film, directed by VA Shrikumar Menon has some big names associated with it and the film, which has a fantasy based theme is sure to be a grand treat for the audiences.
Mohanlal-Shaji Kaialas Movie
Mohanlal & Shaji Kailas together have teamed up for some of the biggest hits in the history of Malayalam cinema. If reports are to be believed, Mohanlal and Shaji Kailas are all set to team up for a film, which will have its script penned by Renji Panicker. This upcoming venture will also be produced by Aashirvad Cinemas and the movie is touted to be an action packed entertainer, which will be shot in various countries.
Mohanlal - Joshiy Movie
The combo that gave the industry some big works like Naran, Run Baby Run etc., is all set to return with an upcoming movie, which will be a family drama. Udaykrishna, will be penning the script for this Joshiy movie and this upcoming Mohanlal starrer is expected to be a big budget venture.
Mohanlal-Ajoy Varma Movie
This yet-to-be-titled film will go on floors once Mohanlal completes the portions for Odiyan. This upcoming film of Mohanlal is expected to be a thriller and will be shot in various locations.The film will be produced under the banner Moonshot Entertainment.
Mohanlal-Priyadarshan Movie
Well, they have teamed up for a good number of films and the tag blockbuster is not alien to them. After the super success of Oppam, Mohanlal & Priyadarshan will reunite 2018 for a big budget venture, which will be shot in 5 different languages. There are also reports doing the rounds that Mohanlal might play the role of a police trainer in this film.
Mohanlal-Bhadran Movie
Finally, the Spadikam team is all set to make a grand comeback after a break of long 12 years. Mohanlal and master film-maker Bhadran are all set to join hands for a big budget movie, which is expected to go on floors, next year.
Lucifer
How can we miss out this film, which is definitely, high on expectations? The scripting works of the debut directorial venture of Prithviraj is currently progressing and the film, produced under the banner Aashirvad Cinemas is expected to go on floors in 2018.
Randamoozham
This one has to be the mother of all projects. The film based on the novel Randamoozham is expected to be the biggest ever film made in India. BR Shetty will be funding this project which will be made in two different parts. Well, this one is definitely going to be a real blockbuster project.