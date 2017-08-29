 »   »   » Bigg Boss Fame Oviya: Here Is The Actress' Connection With Mollywood!

Oviya, has been the talk of the social media and the K'town ever since the commencement of the programme Bigg Boss Tamil. The young actress is now the favourite of the audiences, all thanks to her stint in the programme, which shot her to fame.
The exit of Oviya from Bigg Boss did leave many of her fans disappointed and most recently, she came up with a tweet, which indeed was her first reaction, after her voluntary exit from the programme.
Take a look at the tweet..
At a loss for words, to describe the love 💖 & care from each one of you.. I feel blessed, thankful & to be more responsible for all ur love— Oviyaa (@OviyaaSweetz) August 28, 2017
For the uninitiated, Oviya Helen is a Keralite and has appeared in a handful of Malayalam movies. Disappointingly, she couldn't make it big in Mollywood. Keep reading to know about Oviya's connection with Mollywood.
Oviya's Debut Movie..
Interestingly, Oviya's debut movie in Malayalam was Kangaroo, which featured Prithviraj in the lead role. In this 2007 movie, directed by Raj Babu, the actress appeared in a brief role.
In Puthiya Mukham..
It was through the Prithviraj starrer Puthiya Mukham, that the actress was first noticed. In this superhit movie, Oviya played a character named Meera, one of the classmates of the character played by Prithviraj in the movie.
Manushya Mrugam
In the 2011 movie Manushymrugam, directed by popular actor Baburaj, Oviya got to play a real crucial role. The story of the film involved around her and she came up with a decent performance.
Other Malayalam Movies..
Interestingly, Oviya has also appeared in two other Malayalam movies, which went unnoticed. She played a prominent part in the 2008 movie Apoorva. She also appeared in the film Puthumukhangal, released in the year 2011.