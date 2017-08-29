 »   »   » Bigg Boss Fame Oviya: Here Is The Actress' Connection With Mollywood!

Oviya, has been the talk of the social media and the K'town ever since the commencement of the programme Bigg Boss Tamil. The young actress is now the favourite of the audiences, all thanks to her stint in the programme, which shot her to fame.

The exit of Oviya from Bigg Boss did leave many of her fans disappointed and most recently, she came up with a tweet, which indeed was her first reaction, after her voluntary exit from the programme.

Take a look at the tweet..

At a loss for words, to describe the love 💖 & care from each one of you.. I feel blessed, thankful & to be more responsible for all ur love — Oviyaa (@OviyaaSweetz) August 28, 2017

For the uninitiated, Oviya Helen is a Keralite and has appeared in a handful of Malayalam movies. Disappointingly, she couldn't make it big in Mollywood. Keep reading to know about Oviya's connection with Mollywood.