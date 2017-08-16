 »   »   » Biju Menon's Sherlock Toms: The First Look Poster Of The Movie Promises A Lot!

Biju Menon has had a good year so far, with his Rakshadikari Baiju Oppu, which released the theatres in April, making its way to the list of the big hits of 2017.

The actor will be next seen in the upcoming film Sherlock Toms, which has Biju Menon in the title role. This upcoming film, directed by Shafi is expected to come out in the theatres, in the month of September.



The makers of this Biju Menon starrer had come up with the first look poster of the movie, which has struck the right chords with the audiences.



The first look poster has Biju Menon in it, funnily placed over a huge liquor bottle. Well, it seems like the film is a yet another fine entertainer from this marvellous actor. Sherlock Toms has its script penned by Sachy and Najeem Koya.



In Sherlock Toms, Biju Menon will be seen playing a Civil Service Officer, who in fact nurtured the dream of becoming a private investigator, right from his childhood days. Reportedly, the shoot of the film has been completed. Miya George and Srinda Ashab will be seen as the leading ladies of Sherlock Toms.