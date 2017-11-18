 »   »   » BILAL! Dulquer Salmaan, Nivin Pauly, Prithviraj & Others Celebrate The Return Of Big B!

Never before we have seen such craze overthe announcement of a movie. Yes, we are talking about Bilal, the sequel to the trendsetting movie Big B, starring Mammootty in the lead role.

It was Amal Neerad himself who broke the news regarding the return of Big B through Facebook and his Facebook post went viral on the social media within no time.



Big B and Bilal went on to become the hot and trending topic of social media with the audiences expressing their craze and excitement on the return of their favourite on-screen character.



Not just the normal film audiences, even the Mollywood celebrities celebrated the announcement of the sequel to the Mammootty starrer Big B. Many celebrities like Dulquer Salmaan, Prithviraj, Nivin Pauly and others took to Facebook to express their joy and excitement on the same.Keep scrolling down to know more about the celebrity reactions...



Dulquer Salmaan Dulquer Salmaan was one among the first celebrities to share the excitement on the announcement of the big movie. On his Facebook post, he has tagged Big B as the definition of style in Malayalam cinema.

Prithviraj Prithviraj too, celebrated the return of the iconic character and the movie. On his Facebook post, he has stated that he is a huge fanboy of the director and more than a fanboy of the actor, Mammootty.

Nivin Pauly Nivin Pauly, the young sensation of Mollywood was also overjoyed with the announcement of the much awaited sequel. He shared the poster of the movie and also expressed his joy by writing FDFS the acronym of First Day First Show.

Kunchacko Boban Kunchacko Boban tagged the announcement of Big B 2 as the big news of the day. He also wrote that he is waiting to see the mass arrival of Bilal, the character from Big B.

Nazriya Nazim Nazriya Nazim, who is all set to make a comeback to Malayalam films, immediately took to Facebook to share the excitement and craze upon the return of Big B.

Rima Kallingal Well, it seems like Rima Kallingal, one of the most intelligent actresses of Mollywood is also a huge fan of Big B and the character Bilal. The actress shared the poster of the movie through her Facebook page.

Unni Mukundan Unni Mukundan, who has worked with Mammootty in a good number of movies, seems to be overjoyed with the announcement of Big B 2. Well, the hash tag #HistoryToBeWritten on his Facebook post definitely suggests the same.

Aju Varghese Aju Varghese also made it a point to share his views on the return of Big B. He shared the poster of the film and also wrote a few words indicating that he is hugely awaiting for the film.

Sunny Wayne Young actor Sunny Wayne took to Facebook to share his excitement on the announcement of Big B 2. On his Facebook post regarding the same, he added one of the epic dialogues of the movie.



It is for the first time that the announcement of a movie is getting huge responses from the celebrities themselves. Well, that speak volumes about the big fan following that Big B has. Let's wait for the big entry of the movie.