 »   »   » Bobby FDFS: LIVE Review From Theatre!

Bobby, which marks the debut of Niranjan, son of popular actor-producer Maniyanpillai Raju, as a lead actoe, is one among the major releases of this week.

Directed by Shebi Chowgath, Bobby also has the presence of Miya George, who is now one of the most popular actresses in the South Indian film industry.



The trailer and the teasers of Bobby did garner the needed good attention, especially the subject that the film is handling has evoked some curiosity among the audiences.



Reportedly, Bobby will narrate the story of a 21-year-old boy who falls for a girl who is 7 years older than him.



Well, the theme of Bobby is rather an interesting one and something, which hasn't been experimented much in the Malayalam film industry. The platform is perfectly set for a breezy romantic entertainer, which would cater to all sections of audiences.



Has Niranjan made a perfect debut as a lead actor? Can Miya George deliver another big hit with Bobby? Can Shebi Chowgath prove his versatility with Bobby? To get the answers, stay tuned with us for the LIVE review of Bobby.



Also, keep scrolling down to read some interesting facts about Bobby..

