 »   »   » Bobby FDFS: LIVE Review From Theatre!

Bobby FDFS: LIVE Review From Theatre!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

Bobby, which marks the debut of Niranjan, son of popular actor-producer Maniyanpillai Raju, as a lead actoe, is one among the major releases of this week.

Bobby (Malayalam) (U): Book Your Tickets Right Away!

Directed by Shebi Chowgath, Bobby also has the presence of Miya George, who is now one of the most popular actresses in the South Indian film industry.

Bobby FDFS: LIVE Review From Theatre!

The trailer and the teasers of Bobby did garner the needed good attention, especially the subject that the film is handling has evoked some curiosity among the audiences.

Reportedly, Bobby will narrate the story of a 21-year-old boy who falls for a girl who is 7 years older than him.

Well, the theme of Bobby is rather an interesting one and something, which hasn't been experimented much in the Malayalam film industry. The platform is perfectly set for a breezy romantic entertainer, which would cater to all sections of audiences.

Has Niranjan made a perfect debut as a lead actor? Can Miya George deliver another big hit with Bobby? Can Shebi Chowgath prove his versatility with Bobby? To get the answers, stay tuned with us for the LIVE review of Bobby.

Also, keep scrolling down to read some interesting facts about Bobby..

Miya George Back In Malayalam

Miya George Back In Malayalam

It is after a short break that Miya George is appearing in a Malayalam film, that too in a lead role. Most recently, she was seen in Mammootty's The Great Father, but she appeared in a cameo role in the movie. Before that, she was seen in the film Hello Namasthe. Meanwhile, she went on to make a mark in Tamil and Telugu film industries. In other words, Bobby is like a homecoming for Miya George.

Bobby Is Niranj’s Second Acting Venture

Bobby Is Niranj’s Second Acting Venture

Niranj, the son of popular actor Maniyanpillai Raju, had earlier appeared in the movie Black Butterflies, in which played the second hero. With Bobby, Niranjan is all set to step in to the shoes of a lead actor.

Shebi’s Fourth Directorial Venture

Shebi’s Fourth Directorial Venture

Shebi, the director of Bobby is not new to films. He made his debut with the film Plus Two after which he stunned all with the movie Tourist Home, which was a movie filmed completely in a single shot. Later, he went on to do a Tamil movie. It is after a break of four years that Shebi is making a Malayalam movie.

Mammootty’s Best Wishes

Mammootty, is one such actor who always makes it a point to support youngsters. Upon the release of Bobby's Trailer, Mammootty took to his official Facebook page to share the trailer of the movie and wish Niranjan, all the very best.

Commenced Filming In April

Commenced Filming In April

The shoot of Bobby, commenced in the month of April and it was completed by the month of May. The major portions of the film were shot in locations like Kochi and Ootty.
I

Read more about: Bobby, miya george
Story first published: Friday, August 18, 2017, 8:29 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 18, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...

Malayalam Photos

Go to : Malayalam Photos