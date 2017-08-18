 »   »   » Bobby FDFS: LIVE Review From Theatre!

Bobby, which marks the debut of Niranjan, son of popular actor-producer Maniyanpillai Raju, as a lead actoe, is one among the major releases of this week.

Directed by Shebi Chowgath, Bobby also has the presence of Miya George, who is now one of the most popular actresses in the South Indian film industry.



Here we go... The LIVE review of today's release, Bobby..!



10.25 AM: The first show of Bobby is expected to begin by 10.30... Advance booking for the film isn't great, but things could change for the later shows if positive reviews pour in...



10.33 AM: And the romantic journey of Bobby begins... Expecting a refreshing romantic entertainer..!



10.38 AM: Bobby gets a perfect start, taking you back to one of the finest romantic scenes from the past..! Any guesses?



10.44 AM: Doore Doore Nila... is a tribute to one of the popular tunes..! #Bobby



10.56 AM: The brilliant visuals have been a highlight, so far in Bobby



11.05 AM: Bobby has an interesting plot... Let's see how the film will deal with it...



11.17 AM: Pathiye Pathiye... has been so well picturised but the same can't be said about its placement..!



11.30 AM: In fact, Maria's story is interesting than that of Bobby...



11.45 AM: Finally, we get to see a well-written scene...



11.49 AM: And that's half time of Bobby...



Bobby's first half moves forward with a weak screenplay that has nothing new to offer... Pashanam Shaji's few one liners give some relief.



But, the first half has ended with some positive signs... Hoping that the film can pick up from here...



11.59 AM: And the second half of Bobby begins...



12.09 PM: Well, Bobby gets a change in track in the second half. A chance for the movie to entertain the audiences...



12.21 PM: Dramatic elements are inevitable in all love stories... The case is not different in Bobby, as well...



12.29 PM: Nice to see Niranj performing well in humorous scenes...



12.48 PM: Is there a twist in the tale?



12.51 PM: It is always a pleasure to see Shammi Thilakan on screen.... He brings some life to the movie...



12.56 PM: How many times have we seen this cliched circumstance in movies..?



1.00 PM: And that's an end to the tale of Bobby...



The film is yet another disappointment in the name of romantic comedy... We have to wait further to get a genuine film that stays loyal to its genre...



Well, the theme of Bobby is rather an interesting one and something, which hasn't been experimented much in the Malayalam film industry. The platform is perfectly set for a breezy romantic entertainer, which would cater to all sections of audiences.



Has Niranjan made a perfect debut as a lead actor? Can Miya George deliver another big hit with Bobby? Can Shebi Chowgath prove his versatility with Bobby?



Also, keep scrolling down to read some interesting facts about Bobby..

