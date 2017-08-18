 »   »   » Bobby FDFS: LIVE Review From Theatre!

Bobby, which marks the debut of Niranjan, son of popular actor-producer Maniyanpillai Raju, as a lead actoe, is one among the major releases of this week.

Directed by Shebi Chowgath, Bobby also has the presence of Miya George, who is now one of the most popular actresses in the South Indian film industry.



Here we go... The LIVE review of today's release, Bobby..!



10.25 AM: The first show of Bobby is expected to begin by 10.30... Advance booking for the film isn't great, but things could change for the later shows if positive reviews pour in...



10.33 AM: And the romantic journey of Bobby begins... Expecting a refreshing romantic entertainer..!



10.38 AM: Bobby gets a perfect start, taking you back to one of the finest romantic scenes from the past..! Any guesses?



10.44 AM: Doore Doore Nila... is a tribute to one of the popular tunes..! #Bobby



10.56 AM: The brilliant visuals have been a highlight, so far in Bobby



11.05 AM: Bobby has an interesting plot... Let's see how the film will deal with it...



11.17 AM: Pathiye Pathiye... has been so well picturised but the same can't be said about its placement..!



11.30 AM: In fact, Maria's story is interesting than that of Bobby...



11.45 AM: Finally, we get to see a well-written scene...



Well, the theme of Bobby is rather an interesting one and something, which hasn't been experimented much in the Malayalam film industry. The platform is perfectly set for a breezy romantic entertainer, which would cater to all sections of audiences.



Has Niranjan made a perfect debut as a lead actor? Can Miya George deliver another big hit with Bobby? Can Shebi Chowgath prove his versatility with Bobby?



