 »   »   » Bobby FDFS: LIVE Review From Theatre!

Bobby, which marks the debut of Niranjan, son of popular actor-producer Maniyanpillai Raju, as a lead actoe, is one among the major releases of this week.
Directed by Shebi Chowgath, Bobby also has the presence of Miya George, who is now one of the most popular actresses in the South Indian film industry.
The trailer and the teasers of Bobby did garner the needed good attention, especially the subject that the film is handling has evoked some curiosity among the audiences.
Reportedly, Bobby will narrate the story of a 21-year-old boy who falls for a girl who is 7 years older than him.
Well, the theme of Bobby is rather an interesting one and something, which hasn't been experimented much in the Malayalam film industry. The platform is perfectly set for a breezy romantic entertainer, which would cater to all sections of audiences.
Has Niranjan made a perfect debut as a lead actor? Can Miya George deliver another big hit with Bobby? Can Shebi Chowgath prove his versatility with Bobby? To get the answers, stay tuned with us for the LIVE review of Bobby.
Also, keep scrolling down to read some interesting facts about Bobby..
Miya George Back In Malayalam
It is after a short break that Miya George is appearing in a Malayalam film, that too in a lead role. Most recently, she was seen in Mammootty's The Great Father, but she appeared in a cameo role in the movie. Before that, she was seen in the film Hello Namasthe. Meanwhile, she went on to make a mark in Tamil and Telugu film industries. In other words, Bobby is like a homecoming for Miya George.
Bobby Is Niranj’s Second Acting Venture
Niranj, the son of popular actor Maniyanpillai Raju, had earlier appeared in the movie Black Butterflies, in which played the second hero. With Bobby, Niranjan is all set to step in to the shoes of a lead actor.
Shebi’s Fourth Directorial Venture
Shebi, the director of Bobby is not new to films. He made his debut with the film Plus Two after which he stunned all with the movie Tourist Home, which was a movie filmed completely in a single shot. Later, he went on to do a Tamil movie. It is after a break of four years that Shebi is making a Malayalam movie.
Mammootty’s Best Wishes
Mammootty, is one such actor who always makes it a point to support youngsters. Upon the release of Bobby's Trailer, Mammootty took to his official Facebook page to share the trailer of the movie and wish Niranjan, all the very best.