 »   »   » Box Office Chart (Aug 07 – 13): VIP 2 & Thrissivaperoor Kliptham Make Their Entry!

Thrissivaperoor Kliptham, Dhanush's much awaited film VIP 2 (Velai Illa Pattathari 2) and Allu Arjun's Dhruvaraja Jagannadh, which is the Malayalam dubbed version of DJ etc., were the major movies, which made it to the theatres in the past week.
It was indeed a pleasant week for all movie lovers, especially for the fans of Tamil movies, as VIP 2 made it to the Kerala theatres. Importantly, Dhanush's VIP 2 made grand release in Kerala and VIP 2 was brought to the theatres by Maxlab owned by Mohanlal & Antony Perumbavoor.
Thrissivaperoor Kliptham was the major Malayalam movie release of the past week. Have Thrissivaperoor Kliptham & VIP 2 made it to the top positions of the box office chart.? Take a look at this week's box office chart to know about the top 5 movie of the week at the Kerala box office.
5. Dhruvaraja Jagannadh
The dubbed version of Allu Arjun's DJ, finally made it to the theatres, in the past week. Well, the film has had a good start and has managed to find a position in the top 5 list. Allu Arjun has a huge fan base in Kerala and it's definitely a party time for them, as the film is a big treat for mass movie lovers. Reportedly, the movie has grossed above 1.5 Crores on its first weekend.
Box Office Verdict: Good Opening
4. Velai Illa Pattathari 2 (VIP 2)
VIP 2, the much awaited film of Dhanush is off to a grand start at the Kerala box office.The film has been receiving good reviews and has done a good business. Definitely, one of the best among Dhanush movies of the recent times. The film managed to grab a good number of screens and Dhanush fans are having a party time.
Box Office Verdict: Good Opening
3. Varnyathil Aashanka
Varnyathil Aashanka, directed by Sidharth Bharathan has completed 1 week of its run in the theatres. The film was off to a slow start at the box office but with the backing of some good reviews, the film picked up pace in the later days. Now, according to the latest trade reports, Varnyathil Ashanka has fetched 5.2 Crores from its 10 days of run. Well, the film deserves much more but we have to see whether the film can maintain the same pace in the coming days.
Box Office Verdict: Above Average
2. Thrissivaperoor Kliptham
Asif Ali's Thrissivaperoor Kliptham, one of the major releases of the past week is off to a decent start at the box office. The film has been receiving mixed reviews but the first weekend showed some promising signs, as the film reportedly fetched above 3-Crores. The weekdays will be crucial for the movie and let's see whether the film can hold on the same position in the next week's chart, as well.
Box Office Meter: Good Opening
1. Chunkzz
Chunkzz, which hit the theatres on August 04, 2017 is continuing its dominance at the box office. It seems like the mixed reviews have least affected the movie. Certain sections of the audiences are celebrating the movie and according to the trade reports, Chunkzz has already crossed the 10-crore mark, which is indeed a great achievement for a film like Chunkzz, which doesn't have any big names associated with it.
Box Office Meter: Hit