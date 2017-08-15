 »   »   » Box Office Chart (Aug 07 – 13): VIP 2 & Thrissivaperoor Kliptham Make Their Entry!

Thrissivaperoor Kliptham, Dhanush's much awaited film VIP 2 (Velai Illa Pattathari 2) and Allu Arjun's Dhruvaraja Jagannadh, which is the Malayalam dubbed version of DJ etc., were the major movies, which made it to the theatres in the past week.

It was indeed a pleasant week for all movie lovers, especially for the fans of Tamil movies, as VIP 2 made it to the Kerala theatres. Importantly, Dhanush's VIP 2 made grand release in Kerala and VIP 2 was brought to the theatres by Maxlab owned by Mohanlal & Antony Perumbavoor.

Thrissivaperoor Kliptham was the major Malayalam movie release of the past week. Have Thrissivaperoor Kliptham & VIP 2 made it to the top positions of the box office chart.? Take a look at this week's box office chart to know about the top 5 movie of the week at the Kerala box office.