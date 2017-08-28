 »   »   » Box Office Chart (Aug 21 – 27): Has Vivegam Made A Strong Mark At The Kerala Box Office?

Well, before the arrival of the big Onam releases, the theatres in Kerala witnessed something really extraordinary in the form of the Ajith Kumar starrer Vivegam, which hit the theatres on August 24, 2017.

Importantly, Vivegam had a big release, with the film releasing in close to 310 screens and thus setting a record for the biggest ever release for an Ajith starrer.



Ajith Kumar's Vivegam was expected to rake in moolah at the Kerala box office, as well. Has Vivegam lived upto the expectations? Has the Ajith Kumar starrer overpowered the rest of the Malayalam movies? Read this week's box office chart to know more about this..



5. Thrissivaperoor Kliptham Asif Ali, who has had a good time at the box office, of late, couldn't repeat the same success of Sunday Holiday with Thrissivaperoor Kliptham. The film did get a good start but there was a huge dip in the box office collections, later on. The film might move out of the theatres, with the arrival of the big releases

Box Office Meter: Below Average

4. Varnyathil Aashanka Varnyathil Aashanka continues to do a steady business. Despite the arrival of the biggies, the film enjoys a fine run with the backing of the good reviews that the film has received. The film continues its good business in city centres.

Box Office Verdict: Hit

3. Annabelle: Creation Well, the horror genre has a great fan following among the Malayalam film audiences and this Hollywood movie, which has won rave reviews is doing a good business in Kerala. The film has had a decent run in the city centres and is worthy enough to find a good slot in this week's box office chart.

Box Office Meter: Above Average



2. Chunkzz Chunkzz has had a good outing at the box office. With the big arrival of Vivegam, Chunkzz did loose out a good number of centres, especially in Kochi multiplexes. But, the film has done an excellent show, so far and if reports are to be believed, the movie is expected to touch the 15-Crore mark in its final run.

Box Office Meter: Super Hit

1. Vivegam Vivegam did get above 1500 shows on its opening day and the movie was expected to topple some big records. According to the reports, Vivegam fetched above 2.8 Crores on its opening day but the collections took a dip after negative reviews started pouring in.

If reports are to be believed, Vivegam has crossed the 5-Crore mark from its 4 days of run, but that is way below the expectations. Now, the weekdays will be so crucial for the movie.

Box Office Meter: Good Opening



As mentioned above, Vivegam has grabbed majority of the screens but with the arrival of big movies like Velipadinte Pusthakam, Adam Joan, Pullikkaran Staraa, Njandukalude Naattil Oridavela etc., Malayalam movies are expected to regain the top positions.