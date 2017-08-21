 »   »   » Box Office Chart (August 14 – 20): When 6 Malayalam Movies Hit The Theatres Together!

The past week did witness an interesting phenomena with the release of a good number of Malayalam movies. Interestingly, as many as 6 Malayalam movies made their way to the theatres on August 18, 2017.

Prominent movies among them were Bobby and Honey Bee 2.5. The other Malayalam movies, which made their way to theatres were Salim Kumar's Karutha Joothan, E, directed by Kukku Surendran, Swetha Menon starrer Naval Enna Jewel and Mannankattayum Kariyilayum.



Have the releases of these Malayalam movies, affected the films which were doing a decent business in the past weeks? To know about this and the top 5 Malayalam movies at the Kerala box office, keep scrolling down.



5. Varnyathil Aashanka Siddharth Bharathan's Varnyathil Aashanka has found a place in the list of the best movies of the year. So far. But, it is disappointing that the film couldn't emerge to the league of big hits. Reportedly, the film has fetched above 6.5 Crores from its 18 days of run. The movie continues its run in many of the prominent centres and is expected to get an upgrade in the coming days.

Box Office Verdict: Above Average

4. Honey Bee 2.5 Honey Bee 2.5, which marked the debut of Askar Ali, the younger brother of Asif Ali did not have the best of start at the box office. According to the trade reports, the film has fetched above 60 Lakhs on its opening day. But, the reviews are not in favour of the movie and it has to be seen what the fate for the will be at the box office.

Box Office Verdict: Below Average Opening

3. Bobby Bobby, one among the major releases of the week, hasn't been receiving good reviews. In fact, the film got the best start among the Malayalam movies that released in the past week. But, the average reviews that the film has been receiving might hamper the chances of the film to make it big at the box office.

Box Office Verdict: Below Average Opening

2. Thrissivaperoor Kliptham Well, Thrissivaperoor Kliptham had an impressive start at the box office but it has to be said that the film couldn't maintain the same momentum in the latter days. But, the film still holds on to majority of its centres. If reports are to be believed, the film has crossed the 5-Crore mark from its 10 days of run.

Box Office Verdict: Average

1. Chunkzz Well, Chunkzz seems to be quite unstoppable at the box office. The film is seemingly racing ahead at the box office, with family crowds too pouring in to the theatres. The box office collections for the movie during the weekend was also good enough and Chunkzz is expected to continue its good run till the arrival of the Onam releases. According to the trade reports, Chunkzz has already touched the 13-Crore mark.

Box Office Verdict: Super Hit



Rest of the Malayalam movies couldn't make much impact at the Kerala box office. Now, the upcoming week will witness the arrival of the much awaited Tamil movie Vivegam, starring Ajith Kumar in the lead role. The film is all set to hit the theatres on August 24, 2017 and this upcoming Ajith starrer is sure to offer a stiff competition to Malayalam movies.