 »   »   » Box Office Chart (Dec 04-10): Richie Enters The Scene!

Despite being a Tamil movie, Richie did create a huge hype in Kerala, even before its release. The Nivin Pauly starrer, which is the young actor's first straight Tamil movie, was being waited with a bated breath by all of his fans and followers.

According to the reports, Richie made a grand release in above 130 screens and the movie was touted to give a fierce competition to the other movies, which were ruling the box office chart in the previous week.



Has Richie created the necessary impact at the Kerala box office? How are the other Malayalam movies faring at the box office? Keep reading the box office chart to get the answers.



5. Theeran Adhigaram Ondru Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru, starring Karthi in the lead role has impressed the Kerala film audiences. The cop story, which bagged amazing reviews has entered the fourth week of its run in Kerala with a good number of centres.

Box Office Meter: Hit



4. Fidaa The Malayalam dubbed version of Fidaa, starring Sai Pallavi and Varun Tej in the lead roles was one among the major releases of the past week. The movie, which released in a good number of centres is off to an average start at the Kerala box office.

Box Office Meter: Average Opening



3. Paippin Chuvattile Pranayam Paippin Chuvattile Pranayam, featuring Neeraj Madhav and Reba Monica John in the lead roles has definitely managed to impress the audiences. The movie, directed by Domin D' Silva has entered the fourth week of its run and has retained a good number of centres.

Box Office Meter: Above Average

2. Punyalan Private Limited Punyalan Private Limited is sailing ahead smoothly and has entered the fourth week of its run. The Jayasurya starrer has already emerged as a commercial success and is expected to have touched the 14-Crore mark. The movie is sure to reap in more till the arrival of the big Christmas releases.

Box Office Meter: Super Hit

1. Richie Richie, starring Nivin Pauly in the lead role did get a decent start at the box office and is at the top spot. The film reportedly fetched above 2 Crores from its first two days at the Kerala box office. The Nivin Pauly starrer is expected to have crossed the 2.5-Crore mark on its very first weekend, which is decent for a Tamil movie.

Box Office Meter: Decent Opening



Meanwhile, Richie has been receiving mixed reviews upon its release. It has to be seen how well the film performs on the weekdays and the final fate of the film will depend on the same.