 »   »   » Box Office Chart (Dec 11 - 17): The Wait For The Christmas Releases!

Well, the past week was a rather silent one for the Malayalam film industry. It has to be considered as the calm before the storm, because the big Christmas releases are gearing up to hit the theatres.

With the arrival of the Christmas releases, the audiences are expected to get back to the theatres in large numbers and the year-end-season will surely be an exciting one for Mollywood.



Past week didn't witness the arrival of any big releases and movies of the previous weeks had an extended run in the theatres. Take a look at the box office chart of the past week..



5. Sathya Sibiraj and Ramya Nambeesan starrer Sathya, did hit the Kerala theatres in the past week. The movie, which had opened to extremely positive reviews in Tamil Nadu has had a comparatively slower start at the Kerala box office.

Box Office Verdict: Below Average Opening

4. Star Wars: The Last Jedi Star Wars: The Last Jedi was the major other language release of the past week. The film has opened to some fine reviews in the theatres across the globe. In Kerala, the film has had a decent start, especially in the city centres.



Box Office Verdict: Decent Opening

3. Paippin Chuvattile Pranayam Neeraj Madhav's Paippin Chuvattile Pranayam has carved a place for its own, with its decent run in the past 3 weeks. The film, which has a solid content and some fine performances, struck the right chords with the audiences.



Box Office Verdict: Above Average

2. Richie Richie, starring Nivin Pauly in the lead role couldn't make the expected impact at the Kerala box office. The film did lose out quite a few centres in the past week and the Tamil versions were replaced by the Malayalam versions in many of the centres.

Box Office Verdict: Below Average

1. Punyalan Private Limited Punyalan Private Limited is a clear winner in all aspects. The Jayasurya starrer has fetched a special place in the list of the big hits of this year. The movie, which completed 30 days of run in the theatres has fetched above 15 Crores at the Kerala box office.

Box Office Verdict: Superhit



Matserpiece will inaugurate the big arrival of the Christmas releases. The Mammootty starrer will be followed by Aadu 2, Vimaanam, Maayaanadhi and Aana Alaralodalaral.