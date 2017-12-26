 »   »   » Box Office Chart (Dec 18 -24): Masterpiece & Aadu 2 Take A Big Lead!

The past week was indeed a splendid one for Mollywood with big Malayalam movies like Masterpiece, Aadu 2, Mayaanadhi, Vimaanam, Aana Alaralodalaral etc., making an entry to the theatres.

Masterpiece was the first film to hit the theatres and the much awaited film starring Mammootty in the lead role got a solo release on December 21, 2017. Masterpiece was followed by all the other 4 releases and the industry had a good time with the big movies rubbing their shoulders at the box office.



Which film among the 5 has got the better start? Keep reading this week's box office chart to know more about the same..



5. Aana Alaralodalaral Aana Alaralodalaral had hit the theatres on December 22, 2017. The Vineeth Sreenivasan starrer has been receiving some mixed reviews upon its release. The film is definitely facing a tough competitions from other releases.

Box Office Meter: Above Average Opening

4. Mayaanadhi Well, it has to be said that Mayaanadhi is now the talk of the social media. The film, directed by Aashiq Abu has been receiving some amazing reviews upon its release.

Mayaanadhi has been tagged as one of the best movies of the year. The film had a comparatively slower start on its first day but has shown some positive signs in the next 2 days. Definitely, the film has everything in it to climb up the ladders in the coming days.

Box Office Meter: Decent Opening

3. Vimaanam Prithviraj starrer Vimaanam has opened to a good response in the theatres. The film, directed by Pradeep Nair has had a decent start but isn't as impressive as Masterpiece and Aadu 2. But still, the film has been steady at the box office and is expected to take off to newer heights with the backing of good reviews.

Box Office Meter: Decent Opening

2. Aadu 2 Aadu 2 has got a dream beginning at the box office. The Jayasurya starrer, released in above 100 screens in Kerala and the occupancy rate for the film is astonishing. According to the reports, additional shows have been added for the movie due to heavy public response. Going by the initial reports, Aadu 2 is all set to emerge as a big blockbuster.

Box Office Meter: Stellar Opening

1. Masterpiece Masterpiece has had a phenomenal start at the box office. The much awaited film of Mammootty, has been tagged as a perfect mass entertainer and the film, which got a big release has reportedly crossed the 10-Crore mark within the 3 days of its run. The film has also set a new record in terms of the opening day collections, as its fetched above 5 Crores on day 1. The stage is perfectly set for the movie to race ahead to become a big blockbuster.

Box Office Meter: Phenomenal Opening



Meanwhile, Sivakarthikeyan's Velaikkaran and Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai also made a big release in the theatres. Velaikkaran also features Mollywood's own Fahadh Faasil in a crucial role.