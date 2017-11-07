 »   »   » Box Office Chart (Oct 30 – Nov 5): Did Villain Pass The Big Test?

Villain, the most awaited film of the year, had made an entry towards the end of October and the movie was pitted to keep the Kerala box office engaged in the month of November, as well.

Much like the expectations of the audiences and the trade experts, Villain did get an impressive start at the box office and thus promising to move ahead to mint more money.



At the same time, Villain had to undergo a tough test in the past week. Other Malayalam movies like Goodalochana, Zachariya Pothen Jeevichirippundu & Overtake had made it to the theatres in the past week.



Apart from that, other language movies like Ittefaq and Thor: Ragnarok also made an impactful release in the theatres and thus making the competition an exciting one at the Kerala box office.



Has Villain passed the big test and retained its top position at the Kerala box office? Keep reading this week's box office chart to know more about the same..

