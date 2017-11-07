 »   »   » Box Office Chart (Oct 30 – Nov 5): Did Villain Pass The Big Test?

Villain, the most awaited film of the year, had made an entry towards the end of October and the movie was pitted to keep the Kerala box office engaged in the month of November, as well.
Much like the expectations of the audiences and the trade experts, Villain did get an impressive start at the box office and thus promising to move ahead to mint more money.
At the same time, Villain had to undergo a tough test in the past week. Other Malayalam movies like Goodalochana, Zachariya Pothen Jeevichirippundu & Overtake had made it to the theatres in the past week.
Apart from that, other language movies like Ittefaq and Thor: Ragnarok also made an impactful release in the theatres and thus making the competition an exciting one at the Kerala box office.
Has Villain passed the big test and retained its top position at the Kerala box office? Keep reading this week's box office chart to know more about the same..
5. Ramaleela
Dileep starrer Ramaleela is in the seventh week of its run. The film continues to fetch decent amount, especially during the weekends. Ramaleela has crossed the 30-Crore mark at the Kerala box office and the movie is expected to continue its good run in the upcoming weeks, as well.
Box Office Meter: Blockbuster
4. Mersal
Vijay's Mersal is still doing a steady business in Kerala, especially during the weekends. Reportedly, the film has crossed the 20-Crore mark and is next only to Baahubali 2 in terms of box office collections, as far as other language movies in Kerala are considered.
Box Office Meter: Blockbuster
3. Thor: Ragnarok
Well, Thor: Ragnarok has been receiving some amazing reviews upon its release. The film, which has received thumbs up from the critics and the audiences has opened pretty well in Kerala. The film is doing a fine business in city centres and has given a tight competition to the Malayalam movies.
Box Office Meter: Good Opening
2. Goodalochana
Goodalochana, the debut venture of Dhyan Sreenivasan as a script-writer hasn't met with favourable reviews. But still, the movie, which has been tagged as a fun entertainer has done a decent business on its first weekend. According to the reports, Goodalochana fetched 1.60 Crores on its opening weekend.
Box Office Meter: Average Opening
1. Villain
Villain has entered the second week of its run. The film after getting a grand opening on its first weekend, did drop down a bit during the weekdays. The movie picked up slightly on its second weekend.
According to the reports, the film has crossed the 13-Crore mark at the Kerala box office and is still at the top. Being a big budget venture, it is too early to comment on the final verdict of the movie and it will be based on the box office performance of the movie in the coming weeks.