 »   »   » Box Office Chart (July 31 – August 06): Chunkzz & Varnyathil Aashanka Step Into The Race!

The past week was indeed a happening one for Malayalam cinema, as a good number of Malayalam movies made their way to the theatres, with Omar Lulu's Chunkzz and Sidharth Bharathan's Varnyathil Aashanka being the big releases.

Chunkzz and Varnyathil Aashanka have been in the much awaited list of the Malayalam film audiences. Chunkzz has been tagged as a fun entertainer whereas Varnyathil Aashanka got the tag of a satirical comedy.



Apart from Chunkzz & Varnyathil Aashanka, Anoop Menon's Sarvopari Palakkaran & Shahrukh Khan's Jab Harry Met Sejal also hit the theatres on August 04, 2017. Have these movies made an impact enough bring about a change in the box office chart, which was ruled by Vikram Vedha & Sunday Holiday in the previous week? Keep reading to know about this.



5. Jab Harry Met Sejal Much was expected from Shahrukh Khan's most recent release, Jab Harry Met Sejal. But, this film, directed by Imtiaz Ali has had a strictly average start at the Kerala box office. The negative reviews that the film received on its opening day have severely affected the run of the film on its first weekend.

Box Office Verdict: Average Opening

4. Vikram Vedha Vikram Vedha, which has been ranked as one among the most talked about movies of this year, so far, has had a good run in Kerala, so far. This Vijay Sethupathi & Madhavan starrer is super strong in the city centres and the past weekend was also a good one for the movie.

Box Office Verdict: Super Hit

3. Sunday Holiday Sunday Holiday manages to continue in a good number of screens in Kerala. The film has managed to fetch above 12 Crores from 20 days of run and the arrival of the new releases has slightly affected the film. Anyhow, Sunday Holiday has gone on to find a place in the hits of the year, so far.

Box Office Meter: Super Hit

2. Varnyathil Aashanka Varnyathil Aashanka, directed by Sidharth Bharathan has opened to positive reviews at the box office. The film has had an average start at the box office and according to the trade reports, has fetched approximately 1.28 Crores from 2 days of its run. With the backing of positive reviews, there has been a surge in box office collections and the days ahead look good for the movie.

Box Office Meter: Average Opening



1. Chunkzz Omar Lulu's Chunkzz, has hit the right chords among the youth audiences. The film has had a fantastic opening and if reports are to be believed, Chunkzz has managed to fetch above 4.9 Crores on its first weekend, which is mighty impressive.

The film doesn't have big names associated with it, but still the huge buzz created by the film has helped the film to garner an impressive opening at the box office. Many housefull shows have been reported in majority of the centres and it seems like the youth audiences have lapped up the movie.

Box Office Meter: Good Opening



Well, Anoop Menon's Sarvopari Palakkaran has been receiving some favourable reviews and the film is expected to pick up pace in the coming days.



Meanwhile, the weekdays collections will be the real test for Chunkzz, Varnyathil Aashanka and Sarvopari Palakkaran, as they will decide the final fate of these movies at the box office.