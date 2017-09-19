 »   »   » Box Office Chart (Sep 11-17): Velipadinte Pusthakam & Pullikkaran Staraa Take The Backseat!

Well, the biggest festival season of Kerala marked the arrival of the movies of Mammootty & Mohanlal, the two big superstars of Mollywood.

While Mohanlal came in with Velipadinte Pusthakam, Mammootty had Pullikkaran Staraa as the big release of the season. Both the movies did have a decent run at the Kerala box office, during the vacation season.



But how well did Velipadinte Pusthakam & Pullikkaran Staraa perform during the week after the vacation season? Did these movies continue their good form? How well did Prithviraj's Adam Joan & Njandukalude Naattil Oridavela fare during the same period? Keep reading the box office chart of the week to know about all these and the top 5 movies which made the maximum impact at the Kerala box office in the past week.



5. Thupparivalan The Vishal starrer Thupparivaalan, directed by Mysskin is slowly gaining the love of the Malayalam film audiences. This thriller has been receiving overwhelming reviews upon its release and has gained a foothold in Kerala box office, as well. With the backing of excellent reviews, the film has made a presence of its own at the Kerala box office.

4. Pullikkaran Staraa Mammootty starrer Pullikkaran Staraa did do a decent business during the vacation season but went on to lose the foothold in the later days. There has been a reduction in the number of shows. Reportedly, the movie managed to fetch 12.48 Crores from its 15 days of run at the Kerala box office.

3. Velipadinte Pusthakam The case of Mohanlal's Velipadinte Pusthakam is no different and the movie is slowly losing the heat at the box office. The vacation season was a good one for the film, but the later days weren't that fruitful. There has been a drop in the box office collections and the mixed reviews have affected the film up to an extent.

2. Adam Joan Adam Joan continues to do a steady business at the box office, especially in the city centres. As far as the show counts are considered, Adam Joan is the film that heads the race among the Onam movies. According to the reports, the film has fetched 12.09 Crores from its 15 days of run. The past weekend was also a decent one for the movie.

1. Njandukalude Naattil Oridavela Nivin Pauly's Njandukalude Naattil Oridavela continues its success run at the Kerala box office. The family audiences have whole-heartedly accepted this film and that could be seen in the box office collections. According to the trade reports, the movie managed to fetch 13.61 Crores from its 15 days of run and is doing a steady business, especially on weekends.

Meanwhile, the upcoming week will be so crucial for Mohanlal's Velipadinte Pusthakam and Mammootty's Pullikkaran Staraa. A good number of movies are in the pipeline for release and they are sure to offer a tight competition to the Onam releases.