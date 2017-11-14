 »   »   » Box Office Chart (Nov 06-12): Malayalam Movies Have A Dull Time!

The month of November hasn't opened on a good note for Malayalam movies and the industry. The past week, wasn't a promising one for Mollywood as the box office collections of Malayalam movies weren't anything close to be called as big.

Two Malayalam movies in the form of Hello Dubaikkaran and Chippi made it to the theatres in the past week, but none of them were able to make a big mark at the box office.



On the other hand, other language movies went on to occupy a good number of theatres. Aramm, Aval, Qarib Qarib Single etc., were the major releases of the week.



Meanwhile, previously released Malayalam movies like Villain and Goodalochana are continuing their run in the theatres. Take a look at the box office chart of the past week to know more..

