 »   »   » Box Office Chart (Nov 06-12): Malayalam Movies Have A Dull Time!

The month of November hasn't opened on a good note for Malayalam movies and the industry. The past week, wasn't a promising one for Mollywood as the box office collections of Malayalam movies weren't anything close to be called as big.
Two Malayalam movies in the form of Hello Dubaikkaran and Chippi made it to the theatres in the past week, but none of them were able to make a big mark at the box office.
On the other hand, other language movies went on to occupy a good number of theatres. Aramm, Aval, Qarib Qarib Single etc., were the major releases of the week.
Meanwhile, previously released Malayalam movies like Villain and Goodalochana are continuing their run in the theatres. Take a look at the box office chart of the past week to know more..
5. Aval
Aval, release in Kerala one week after its original release in Tamil Nadu. The movie did receive some stunning reviews upon its release and it definitely has helped the film to gain a good number of screens in Kerala.The film has been receiving some good reviews from Kerala, as well.
Box Office Meter: Average Opening
4. Aramm
Nayantara's much awaited film Aramm, did make a grand release in Kerala. The film, which has been receiving some amazing reports has managed to do an OK business, especially during the weekdays. The movie is expected to pick pace in the coming days with the help of the stunning reviews that it has received.
Box Office Meter: Average Opening
3. Mersal
Vijay's Mersal has already emerged as a blockbuster in Tamil Nadu. In Kerala, the film has done an excellent business, so far. In centres like, Trivandrum and Ernakulam, the Vijay starrer continues its run with a decent number of shows. According to the reports, the film has crossed above 21 Crores from its 3 weeks of run.
Box Office Meter: Blockkbuster
2. Goodalochana
Well, it seems like the negative reviews haven't affected the film much. Importantly, Goodalochana retained majority of its centres on its second week, as well. According to the trade reports, Goodalochana fetched, 2.76 Crores from its first week of run at the Kerala box office.
Box Office Meter: Average
1. Villain
Villain is sitting pretty at the top spot. But still, the box office collections of the film are not overwhelming. The movie manages to draw crowds in decent numbers during the weekdays. According to the reports, the film has crossed the 15-Crore mark from its 17 days of run. Villain is a big budget venture and it has to be seen whether the film can hold on the top spot in the next week, as well.
Box Office Meter: Above Average