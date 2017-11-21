 »   »   » Box Office Chart (Nov 13 - 19): Punyalan Private Limited Takes A Big Lead!

After a dull phase of nearly two weeks, Mollywood has got a big release in the form of Punyalan Private Limited, the sequel to the much celebrated film Punyalan Agarbathis, from Jayasurya-Ranjith Sankar team.
Punyalan Private Limited did get a grand reception and it made a release in above 120 theatres in Kerala. The initial reports have been largely positive for this Jayasurya starrer.
Along with Punyalan Private Limited, other Malayalam movies like Pashu, Paathi, Chakkaramaavin Kombathu, Y etc., also made it to the theatres. Karthi's Theeran Adhigaram Ondru, Hollywood flick Justice League, Vidya Balan's Tumhari Sulu etc., also made an entry to the theatres.
Keep reading this week's box office chart to know the movies that did the best business in the past week..
5. Ramaleela
Ramaleela has successfully completed 50 days of run in a few centres in Kerala. The movie still continues in the major centres in Kerala. According to the reports, Ramaleela has crossed the 34-Crore mark at the Kerala box office.
Box Office Meter: Blockbuster
4. Villain
Villain has successfully completed 25 days of run in the theatres and the movie still continues its run in above 45 theatres across Kerala. Villain has completed 10000 shows in Kerala and has crossed the 16-Crore mark, as well. The film did lose out a few centres with the arrival of the new releases.
Box Office Meter: Hit
3. Theeran Adhigaram Ondru
Karthi's Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru, which hit the theatres on Friday, got a good number of screens in Kerala. The film has been receiving extremely good reviews and this action thriller, directed by H Vinoth has done a decent business in many of the centres.
Box Office Meter: Decent Opening
2. Justice League
Hollywood movies have been enjoying a good time at the Kerala box office. After Thor: Ragnarok, Justice League is the film, which has done a decent business, especially at the city centres. The weekend collections of the film in the city centres have been pretty good.
Box Office Meter: Good Opening
1. Punyalan Private Limited
Punyalan Private Limited is off to a phenomenal start at the Kerala box office. This hugely awaited venture of Jayasurya-Ranjith Sankar has served its purpose perfectly and has been tagged as a solid sequel. On its first weekend, Punyalan Private Limited fetched 5.46 Crores and has gained the top spot at the Kerala box office.
Box Office Meter: Excellent Opening