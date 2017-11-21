 »   »   » Box Office Chart (Nov 13 - 19): Punyalan Private Limited Takes A Big Lead!

After a dull phase of nearly two weeks, Mollywood has got a big release in the form of Punyalan Private Limited, the sequel to the much celebrated film Punyalan Agarbathis, from Jayasurya-Ranjith Sankar team.

Punyalan Private Limited did get a grand reception and it made a release in above 120 theatres in Kerala. The initial reports have been largely positive for this Jayasurya starrer.



Along with Punyalan Private Limited, other Malayalam movies like Pashu, Paathi, Chakkaramaavin Kombathu, Y etc., also made it to the theatres. Karthi's Theeran Adhigaram Ondru, Hollywood flick Justice League, Vidya Balan's Tumhari Sulu etc., also made an entry to the theatres.



Keep reading this week's box office chart to know the movies that did the best business in the past week..

