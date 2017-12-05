 »   »   » Box Office Chart (Nov 27 – Dec 3): Top 5 Movies Of The Week!

The month of December definitely holds big prospects for the Malayalam film industry, as some of the highly awaited Malayalam movies are in the pipeline for a release.

But still, the first few days of December have not been a prosperous one for the industry as no major Malayalam movies hit the theatres, in the past week.



Ee.Ma.Yau, directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was expected to hit the the theatres on December 1, 2017, but, the makers of the film decided to postpone the release of the film, so as to offer a grand release for the movie.



At the same time, Malayalam movies of the past week continued their run in the majority of the centres. Keep reading the box office chart to know more about the top 5 movies of the week..

