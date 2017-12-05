 »   »   » Box Office Chart (Nov 27 – Dec 3): Top 5 Movies Of The Week!

The month of December definitely holds big prospects for the Malayalam film industry, as some of the highly awaited Malayalam movies are in the pipeline for a release.
But still, the first few days of December have not been a prosperous one for the industry as no major Malayalam movies hit the theatres, in the past week.
Ee.Ma.Yau, directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was expected to hit the the theatres on December 1, 2017, but, the makers of the film decided to postpone the release of the film, so as to offer a grand release for the movie.
At the same time, Malayalam movies of the past week continued their run in the majority of the centres. Keep reading the box office chart to know more about the top 5 movies of the week..
5. Villain
Villain, starring Mohanlal in the lead role is all set to complete 50 days of run in selected centres. The movie has regular shows in Trivandrum and at the same time, in other places like Ernakulam, Calicut etc., the movie continues with a couple of shows.
Box Office Meter: Hit
4. Chembarathipoo
Chembarathipoo couldn't make much of an impact at the Kerala box office. The film, which opened to mixed reviews did lose out a lot of centres after its first week. According to the reports, the film did get a decent first weekend but couldn't sustain the same momentum in the later days.
Box Office Meter: Below Average
3. Theeran Adhigaram Ondru
Karthi's Theeran Adhigaram Ondru has etched a place for its own in the list of the hits of the year, at the Kerala box office. The movie has been receiving unanimously positive reviews and is sailing smoothly at the box office. According to the trade reports reports, the film has already fetched above 2.5 Crores from its run in the Kerala theatres.
Box Office Meter: Hit
2. Paippin Chuvattile Pranayam
The good reviews that Paippin Chuvattile Pranayam received has helped the film, up to a good extent. The movie entered the second week and is still continuing in a good number of centres. According to the trade reports, the Neeraj Madhav starrer has fetched 2.7 Crores from its 10 days of run in Kerala.
Box Office Meter: Above Average
1. Punyalan Private Limited
Punylan Private Limited has entered the third week of its run and is still sitting pretty at the top spot. The Jayasurya starrer continues its fine run at the theatres. There has been a slight decline in the collections, but still the movie has already emerged as a big success. According to the trade reports, Punyalan Private Limited has fetched approximately 13 Crores from its 16 days of run at the Kerala box office.
Box Office Meter: Super Hit