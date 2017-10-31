 »   »   » Box Office Chart (Oct 23 – 29): Villain's Turn To Rule The Box Office!

Well, the past week was all about the Mohanlal starrer Villain and the entire industry and the moviegoers were eagerly awaiting for the big arrival of this highly anticipated film.

As promised, Villain did make a starry entry to the theatres with the movie grabbing as many as 253 screens across Kerala. The movie did get a perfect platform to kick-start its run at the box office.



Did Villain manage to make a huge impact at the box office in its release week? Has the Mohanlal starrer set new records? Read this week's box office chart to get the answers..



5. Lavakusha Lavakusha, the spy comedy directed by Gireesh Mano has catered well to certain section of the audiences. The movie has entered the third week of its run and it did lose out some of the centres with the arrival of the big movies.

Box Office Meter: Average

4. Parava Well, many movies came after Parava but still the Soubin Shahir movie had a firm grip over the box office. The movie is expected to continue its run in the coming days, as well as the film manages to do a decent business in some of the centres. According to the trade reports, the movie has grossed above 22 Crores at the Kerala box office.

Box Office Meter: Blockbuster

3. Ramaleela Ramaleela is still one among the hot favourites of the Malayalam film audiences. The movie has completed one month of its run in a decent number of centres. In the past weekend, the Dileep starrer managed to draw good crowd to the theatres and the movie has crossed 30-Crore mark at the Kerala box office.

Box Office Meter: Blockbuster

2. Mersal Mersal is still rock-steady in many of the centres. In the due course of its journey, Mersal went on to become the top grossing Vijay movie at the Kerala box office. Reportedly, the film has already crossed the 19-Crore mark at the Kerala box office and has managed to do a good business even after Villain hitting the theatres.

Box Office Meter: Blockbuster

1. Villain The much awaited movie of the season did make a grand entry to the theatres. The Mohanlal starrer despite receiving mixed reviews on its initial day of release went on to set the box office on fire. The film collected 4.91 Crores on its opening day and according to the trade reports, in the first weekend the movie managed to fetch above 10 Crores.

Box Office Meter: Gigantic Opening



Meanwhile, the weekdays will be so crucial for Villain. The movie will have to continue the same momentum in the coming days to emerge as a profitable venture. Meanwhile, Dhyan Sreenivasan's Goodalochana and Lal's Zacharia Pothen Jeevichirippundu will be hiiting the theatres this week.