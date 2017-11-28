 »   »   » Box Office Chart (Nov 20 – 26): Punyalan Private Limited Is Racing Ahead

Punyalan Private Limited, one among the major releases of the month of November, had hit the theatres a week ago and it had opened to good responses in the theatres.
Meanwhile, the past week witnessed the arrival of three major Malayalam movies. Paippin Chuvattile Pranayam, which is Neeraj Madhav's debut venture in a lead role, Chembarathipoo, starring Askar Ali in the lead role and actor Vishnu Govindan's debut directorial venture History Of Joy etc., were the major releases of the past week.
Has the arrival of new Malayalam movies affected the run of Punyalan Private Limited? Has Punyalan Private Limited maintained its top position in the box office chart? Keep reading the box office chart to know more about the same and the top 5 movies at the Kerala box office, in the past week..
5. Villain
Mohanlal starrer Villain has completed 1 month of its run in the Kerala theatres. There has been a reduction in the number of shows upon the arrival of some of the new releases. But still, the movie continues its run in some of the main centres. The movie has already crossed the 16-Crore mark at the Kerala box office.
Box Office Meter: Hit
4. Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru
Karthi's Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru has had a decent outing at the Kerala box office. The film has entered the second week of its run and according to the reports, the movie has fetched approximately 2.5 Crores from its 10 days of run at the Kerala box office.
Box Office Meter: Hit
3. Chembarathipoo
Askar Ali's second acting venture, Chembarathipoo did get a fine release in the theatres as it graced in above 100 screens. The movie, which has got the tag of a feel-good film has been receiving decent reviews. The movie has had an average start at the box office.
Box Office Meter: Average Opening
2. Paippin Chuvattile Pranayam
Paippin Chuvattile Pranayam was one among the major releases of the past week. The film, starring Neeraj Madhav in the lead role has been receiving good reviews upon its release. The movie got a decent release and the final fate of the movie will depend upon its performance in the weekdays. With the support of the good reviews, the movie has a good chance to make an impact at the box office.
Box Office Meter: Average Opening
1. Punyalan Private Limited
Punyalan Private Limited is still rock-steady in the theatres. After an amazing weekend, the film continued its good performance in the weekdays as well and has moved on to the second week in an impressive number of centres.
According to the trade reports, Punyalan Private Limited has fetched above 8 Crores from its first week of run and has already emerged as a box office success.
Box Office Meter: Super Hit