 »   »   » Box Office Chart (Sep 25 – Oct 1): Ramaleela Takes The Box Office By Storm!

It's a happy time for Malayalam movies and the cash registers are ringing at the Kerala box office. Ramaleela, the much awaited film of the season had finally hit the theatres in the past week and it kickstarted the race at the box office durong the Pooja season.
Apart from Dileep's Ramaleela, Manju Warrier starrer Udaharanam Sujatha, Biju Menon's Sherlock Toms, Tovino Thomas Tharangam etc., also made it to the theatres during the Pooja season.
Ramaleela, directed by Arun Gopy has been receiving some grand reviews. How has the film performed at the box office? What about the performances of the other Malayalam movies at the box office? Read the box office chart to know all about these.
1. Ramaleela
Dileep starrer Ramaleela has opened to a grand reception at the box office. The movie has done a phenomenal business on its first weekend and according to the trade reports, the movie has already crossed the 10-Crore mark within 4 days of its run. Ramaleela has emerged as the big winner of the Pooja season and the movie is expected to continue the grand business in the coming days as well
Box Office Meter: Phenomenal Opening
2. Parava
Soubin Shahir's Parava continues its steady flight at the box office. After the phenomenal start, Parava continued its good show in the weekdays as well. Despite the arrival of the Pooja releases, Parava managed to draw crowds in large numbers to the theatres. Reportedly, the film has already crossed the 16 Crore mark at the box office.
Box Office Meter: Blockbuster
3. Sherlock Toms
Biju Menon's Sherlock Toms, directed by Biju Menon is off to a good start at the box office. The film, directed by Shafi did fetch above 1 Crore on its opening day. The occupancy rates for the film on Saturday and Sunday were impressive and the movie is expected to have fetched a good amount in its first weekend.
Box Office Meter: Good Opening
4. Udaharanam Sujatha
Manju Warrier's Udaharanam Sujatha, which hit the theatres on September 28, 2017 was off to a slow start. But, with the backing of some extremely good reviews, the movie gained pace at the box office. The movie minted 76 Lakhs from its first 2 days but is expected to have collected more in the next two days, as the advance booking for the film was on the higher side.
Box Office Meter: Above Average Opening
5. Tharangam
It is a fact that more was expected from Tharangam. The film had to face tight competitions from the other releases and according to the trade reports, the film managed to fetch approximately 91 Lakhs on its day 1. The film has been receiving mixed reviews and the film's fate at the box office will depend on its performance in the weekdays.
Box Office Meter: Above Average Opening