 »   »   » Box Office Chart (Sep 25 – Oct 1): Ramaleela Takes The Box Office By Storm!

It's a happy time for Malayalam movies and the cash registers are ringing at the Kerala box office. Ramaleela, the much awaited film of the season had finally hit the theatres in the past week and it kickstarted the race at the box office durong the Pooja season.

Apart from Dileep's Ramaleela, Manju Warrier starrer Udaharanam Sujatha, Biju Menon's Sherlock Toms, Tovino Thomas Tharangam etc., also made it to the theatres during the Pooja season.



Ramaleela, directed by Arun Gopy has been receiving some grand reviews. How has the film performed at the box office? What about the performances of the other Malayalam movies at the box office? Read the box office chart to know all about these.

