 »   »   » Box Office Chart (September 18 - 24): Have Parava & Pokkiri Simon Affected The Onam Releases?

Parava, the film that was awaited with bated breath, did hit the theatres in the past week. The movie, which got a grand release has been the talking point on social media.

Apart from Parava, the Sunny Wayne starrer Pokkiri Simon also made its way to the theatres. Much was expected from this movie, which has been tagged as a mass entertainer.



Parava and Pokkiri Simon made it to the theatres in consecutive days. Have the releases of these Malayalam movies affected the other Onam releases? Keep reading the box office chart to know more about the same..



5. Velipadinte Pusthakam Mohanlal starrer Velipadinte Pusthakam has reportedly complete 10000 shows in the theatres. The film did get an amazing start but the movie couldn't race ahead, since the movie had received largely mixed reviews. There has been a reduction in the box office collections of the movie.

Box Office Meter: Hit

4. Adam Joan Prithviraj starrer Adam Joan continues its run in close to 80 theatres. The film, after a decent start, raced ahead with the help of some decent reviews. According to the trade reports, Adam Joan has crossed the 13-Crore mark from its 3 weeks of run.

Box Office Meter: Hit



3. Njandukalude Naattil Oridavela The Nivin Pauly starrer Njandukalude Naattil Oridavela continues to enjoy the support of the family audiences. Yes, the film has slowed down a bit but is still drawing crowds, especially on weekends. Reportedly, the movie has already crossed the 15-Crore mark at the Kerala box office.

Box Office Meter: Super Hit

2. Pokkiri Simon Pokkiri Simon, which is Sunny Wayne's biggest ever release has opened to mixed reviews at the theatres. But still, the film which narrates the story of a die-hard Vijay fan has made a decent opening at the box office. Reportedly, Pokkiri Simon has fetched 2.46 Crores on its first weekend.

Box Office Meter: Above Average Opening

1. Parava Parava, the big release of the week has got a dream start at the box office. The film, with the backing of glowing reviews is racing ahead at the Kerala box office and has attained the top spot with ease. According to the latest trade reports, the movie has already crossed the 10-Crore mark, that too, from its 5 days of run.

Box Office Meter: Phenomenal Opening



Meanwhile, a good number of Malayalam movies are in the pipeline for a release in the upcoming week, during the Pooja Holidays.