 »   »   » Box Office Chart (October 09-15): Top 5 Malayalam Movies Of The Week!

It is always a pleasant sight to see Malayalam movies ruling the Kerala box office. The past few weeks have been spectacular for Mollywood with a good number of big Malayalam movies making their way to the theatres.
The past week witnessed the arrival of two Malayalam movies in the form of the spy comedy movie Lavakusha and Arun Kumar Aravind's latest venture Kaattu.
Apart from these, other Malayalam movies like Solo, Ramaleela, Parava, Sherlock Toms, Udaharanam Sujatha etc., are continuing its run in the theatres.
But, which all movies have occupied the top 5 positions. Read the box office chart to know more about the top 5 Malayalam movies of the week..
5. Parava
Parava is still enjoying a steady flight at the Kerala box office. The movie has successfully completed the three week of its run and it has successfully crossed the 20-Crore mark at the Kerala box office. Undoubtedly, Parava is one of the biggest hits of the year and the movie is expected to continue its good run in the coming days, as well.
Box Office Meter: Blockbuster
4. Kaattu
Kaattu, directed by Arun Kumar Aravind has opened to extremely positive reviews. But, the lack of proper promotion has affected the film, up to an extent. According to the reports, Kaattu has fetched 1.31 Crores from its 2 days of run at the Kerala box office. The upcoming weekdays will be crucial for the movie.
Box Office Meter: Average Opening
3. Solo
Despite being a brilliant effort, Solo hasn't received the big credit that it deserves. The film did get a thunderous opening but the collections of the movie during the weekdays weren't that impressive. But still, the film is fighting hard and has satisfied the genuine and serious movie lovers. According to the trade reports, Solo has already crossed the 10-Crore mark from its 7-days of run.
Box Office Meter: Hit
2. Lavakusha
Lavakusha, one among the major releases of the past week has been able to draw the family audiences to the theatres. According to the trade reports, Lavakusha has fetched above 2.5 Crores from its 3 days of run. The film's collection is expected to have crossed the 3-Crore mark from its 4 day long weekend.
Box Office Meter: Decent Opening
1. Ramaleela
Dileep starrer Ramaleela is back to the top position in the box office chart. The film is still continuing its glorious run and the other new releases haven't affected the collections of the movie. In the past week, Ramaleela crossed major milestone as the movie crossed the 25-Crore mark at the Kerala box office.
Box Office Meter: Blockbuster