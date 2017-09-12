 »   »   » Box Office Chart (Sep 04-10): Mohanlal, Mammootty, Nivin Pauly & Prithviraj Shine!

The Onam season marked the arrival of the Malayalam movies Mammootty, Mohanlal, Nivin Pauly and Prithviraj which were expected to rule the theatres during the vacation season of Onam.

Now, the vacation season has come to an end and what we saw was not contrary to the expectations and the theatres were ruled by Mammootty, Mohanlal, Nivin and Prithviraj in tandem.



IN PICS! 47th Kerala State Film Awards



On this note, we take you through the movies, which have made the maximum impact at the box office in the past week..



5. IT Horror movies have takers among the Malayalam film audiences and the response for the latest Hollywood movie IT, proves that fact, once again. The film has been successful in drawing crowds to the theatres, especially in city centres and has had a decent start at the box office.

Box Office Meter: Decent Opening

4. Adam Joan Prithviraj's Adam Joan too, has been receiving mixed reviews. But still, this film, which is a family thriller, has made a mark among the audiences. If reports are to be believed, Adam Joan has fetched approximately 9 Crores from its 10 days of run, which is indeed impressive. The film did get a slow start but did pick up pace in the later days.

Box Office Meter: Hit

3. Pullikkaran Staraa Mammootty's Pullikkaran Staraa has struck the right chords, as far as box office collections are considered. The film had a good run during the vacation season as the movie went on to fetch 10.54 Crores from its 10 days of run in the theatres. The movie has already entered the safe zone and could be termed as a clear success.

Box Office Meter: Hit

2. Njandukalude Naattil Oridavela Nivin Pauly starrer Njandukalude Naattil Oridavela is the film, which fetched the maximum praises from the critics and the audiences alike. The movie has out-powered all other movies at the multiplexes. At the same time, this Nivin Pauly starrer has done a good job in single screens, as well. If reports are to be believed, the film has fetched above 11 Crores from its 10 days of run.

Box Office Meter: Super Hit

1. Velipadinte Pusthakam Mohanlal starrer Velipadinte Pusthakam, has had a good outing at the box office, so far. Antony Perumbavoor, the producer of the film, officially confirmed that the film has crossed the 11-Crore mark at the box office, from its 6 days of run.

The movie is expected to have fetched a decent amount in the coming days, as well. Despite the mixed reviews, the film has been successful in drawing the crowds to the theatres.

Box Office Meter: Hit



ALSO READ: Movies To Watch Out For In The Month Of September







It is always a pleasant sight to see Malayalam movies ruling the theatres and with the good run of Velipadinte Pusthakam and Pullikkaran Staraa, Mohanlal and Mammootty have proved that, mixed reviews seldom affect their movies.