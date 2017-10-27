 »   »   » Chembarathipoo: The First Look Poster Of The Movie Is Out!

Askar Ali, the younger brother of popular actor Asif Ali had made has acting debut with the film Honey Bee 2.5, which had hit the theatres in August. Disappointingly, the film couldn't make any impact at the box office.

Meanwhile, Askar Ali has signed a couple of other projects and he will be seen playing the lead role in a film, which has been titled as Chembarathipoo. The makers of the film released the first official poster of the movie. Take a look at the same..

The first look poster of Chembarathipoo features Askar Ali, Aju Varghese, Vishak Nair, Aditi Ravi & Parvathi Arun in it. Reportedly, this upcoming movie will be in the lines of a romantic comedy and the movie is set against the backdrop of a village.

Importantly, there are reports doing the rounds that the trailer of the film is being screened at the theatres in which Villain has been released.

On the other hand, Askar Ali has also signed another film, titled as Kamuki, which features Aparna Balamurali as the leading lady. The actor will play the role of a college student, who is a blind in this upcoming film.