 »   »   » DISAPPOINTING! Chiyaan Vikram Is Not A Part Of Biju Menon’s Rosapoo!

Chiyaan Vikram is not new to Kerala or the Malayalam film industry. In fact, the talented actor belongs much to Kerala as to Tamil Nadu, since it was Mollywood that gave him some promising roles in the initial phases of his acting career.
Now, Chiyaan Vikram is one of the most popular actors of the South Indian film industry and the National Award-winning actor enjoys a huge fan base.
Interestingly, certain reports were doing the rounds that Chiyaan Vikram might soon make a comeback to Mollywood.
Rumours were rife that , Chiyaan Vikram will be seen playing a cameo role in Biju Menon's upcoming film Rosapoo, directed by Vinu Joseph and produced by Shibu Thameens. Reports also suggested that Vikram has allotted 2 days for the shoot of his portions in the film.
But now, Shibu Thameens himself took to Twitter to confirm that Chiyaan Vikram is not a part of the project.
Well, that indeed is a disappointing news for all Vikram fans out here. Let us wait a bit more for the stylish comeback of Vikram to Mollywood.
Meanwhile, here we take you through popular Malayalam movies which Vikram was a part of..
Dhruvam (1993)
This multi-starrer movie which had Mammootty playing the lead role of Narasimha Mannadiyar paved way for the entry of Vikram to Mollywood. He played a prominent character named Bhadran, who plays a crucial role in the film.
Mafia (1993)
Through film Mafia, Vikram once again got a chance to play a meaty role. He played a character named Harishankar, who is the younger brother of the protagonist Ravishankar, played by Suresh Gopi in the film.
Sainyam (1994)
Sainyam, directed by Joshiy marked the second association of Mammootty and Vikram. This movie had a long list of actors in it and Vikram played the role of a cadet named Jiji.
Indraprastham (1996)
Mammootty starrer Indraprastham , directed by Haridas, is one of the prominent Malayalam movies of Vikram. In the movie, Vikram played a full-length role, Peter, who is like a brother to the lead character played by Mammootty.
Rejaputhran (1996)
Rejaputhran, the film directed by Shajoon Kariyal and featuring Suresh Gopi in the lead role had Vikram playing a supporting character in it. The actor played a character named Manu, a close associate of the protagonist.
Itha Oru Snehagadha (1997)
Interestingly, this was the first Malayalam film in which Vikram played the lead role. Laila played the leading lady in this film, which was directed by popular actor Captain Raju.