 »   »   » DISAPPOINTING! Chiyaan Vikram Is Not A Part Of Biju Menon’s Rosapoo!

Chiyaan Vikram is not new to Kerala or the Malayalam film industry. In fact, the talented actor belongs much to Kerala as to Tamil Nadu, since it was Mollywood that gave him some promising roles in the initial phases of his acting career.

Now, Chiyaan Vikram is one of the most popular actors of the South Indian film industry and the National Award-winning actor enjoys a huge fan base.

Interestingly, certain reports were doing the rounds that Chiyaan Vikram might soon make a comeback to Mollywood.

Rumours were rife that , Chiyaan Vikram will be seen playing a cameo role in Biju Menon's upcoming film Rosapoo, directed by Vinu Joseph and produced by Shibu Thameens. Reports also suggested that Vikram has allotted 2 days for the shoot of his portions in the film.

But now, Shibu Thameens himself took to Twitter to confirm that Chiyaan Vikram is not a part of the project.

Well, that indeed is a disappointing news for all Vikram fans out here. Let us wait a bit more for the stylish comeback of Vikram to Mollywood.

Meanwhile, here we take you through popular Malayalam movies which Vikram was a part of..