 »   »   » Mammootty, Prithviraj, Jayasurya, Tovino Thomas & Vineeth Sreenivasan To Fight It Out This Week!

The Christmas season is fast approaching and the big season is sure to bring in some amazing prospects for the Malayalam film industry. With a bunch of Malayalam movies in the pipeline, the year-end-season promises to be an exciting affair for Mollywood.
Mammootty will kick off the big race with his much awaited film Masterpiece on December 21, 2017. Mammootty's Masterpiece will be followed by Jayasurya's Aadu 2, Prithviraj's Vimaanam, Tovino Thomas starrer Maayanadhi and Vineeth Sreenivasan's Aana Alaralodalaral.
Well, it would be an interesting clash to watch out for at the BO with Mammootty, Prithviraj, Jayasurya, Tovino Thomas & Vineeth Sreenivasan pitching in with their movies. Here, we take you through the biggest strengths, the expectations on the movie and much more..
Masterpiece
Masterpiece has the biggest hype among the lot. The movie is expected to make a record release on December 21, 2017 and is sure to garner the biggest opening among all the Christmas releases. Tagged as a complete mass entertainer, this Mammootty starrer is expected to cater well to all the lovers of mass masala movies. The action element, the entertaining storyline, the huge star cast and above all, the presence of Megastar Mammootty, makes Masterpiece the front-runner in the race, even before its release.
Aadu 2
The prequel of this much awaited movie is the biggest positive of Aadu 2. Aadu Oru Bheekara Jeeviyanu is one such film, which has earned a cult classic status. Aadu 2 retains the same star cast and the audiences could see all of them on the big screen, yet again in a fun-filled ride. The movie is sure to get a bumper opening and with positive reviews, it definitely can create a huge impact at the box office.
Vimaanam
Prithviraj's Vimaanam is sure to offer something special to the audiences. The movie promises some strong content in it and the name Prithviraj is definitely, the biggest positive of the movie. Directed by Pradeep M Nair, the movie has been bankrolled by Listin Stephen under the banner Magic Frames, a banner which has given the industry some spectacular movies. Let us hope that Vimaanam will fly at newer heights at the box office.
Maayanadhi
Maayanadhi marks the first association of Tovino Thomas and Aashiq Abu. The trailer of the film promises it to be a realistic love story. Aashiq Abu's unique style of making is expected to create wonders for the movie and if all goes well, we definitely can expect a special cinematic experience from Maayanadhi.
Aana Alaralodalaral
Vineeth Sreenivasan is back in action with Aana Alaralodalaral. The trailer of the film was released recently and it promises the movie to be a fine entertainer set in a rural back-drop. Well, it is a reminiscence of the movies of the 90s and such movies definitely has a huge fan following even now. Let us wait and see.