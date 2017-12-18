 »   »   » Mammootty, Prithviraj, Jayasurya, Tovino Thomas & Vineeth Sreenivasan To Fight It Out This Week!

The Christmas season is fast approaching and the big season is sure to bring in some amazing prospects for the Malayalam film industry. With a bunch of Malayalam movies in the pipeline, the year-end-season promises to be an exciting affair for Mollywood.

Mammootty will kick off the big race with his much awaited film Masterpiece on December 21, 2017. Mammootty's Masterpiece will be followed by Jayasurya's Aadu 2, Prithviraj's Vimaanam, Tovino Thomas starrer Maayanadhi and Vineeth Sreenivasan's Aana Alaralodalaral.



Well, it would be an interesting clash to watch out for at the BO with Mammootty, Prithviraj, Jayasurya, Tovino Thomas & Vineeth Sreenivasan pitching in with their movies. Here, we take you through the biggest strengths, the expectations on the movie and much more..

