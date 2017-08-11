 »   »   » Chunkzz Box Office: 1 Week Kerala Collections

Chunkzz, one among the major releases of the past week was off to a good start at the box office. Despite not having any big names associated with the film, Chunkzz did put up a good show at the Kerala box office.

Now, Chunkzz has successfully completed 1 week of its run in Kerala theatres and the movie, has been accepted by the youth audiences.



According to the trade reports, Chunkzz have had a great start at the box office as the movie has managed to fetch above 8.5 Crores from its 7 days of run in the Kerala theatres.



The film is on its way to superhit status and according to the reports, Chunkzz has recovered its production cost from its initial days of run at the theatres.



Interestingly, Chunkzz has been receiving mixed reviews upon its release but still, the movie has managed to attract the youth audiences. The film has also released in the rest of the parts of the country, roday (August 11, 2017.



Directed by Omar Lulu, Chunkzz narrates the tale of a group of college students. The film features Balu Varghese, Honey Rose, Dharmajan, Ganapathy, Vishak Nair etc., in important roles.