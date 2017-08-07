 »   »   » Chunkzz Box Office: 2 Days Kerala Collections

Chunkzz, Omar Lulu's second directorial venture, was one among the major releases of the past week. The film, featuring Balu Varghese, Honey Rose, Dharmajan, Ganapathy, Vishak Nair etc., in the lead roles is off to a good start at the Kerala box office.

The film, which has been tagged as an entertainer, hs met with mixed reviews from criitics, but the box office collections of Chunkzz are definitely promising.



According to the latest trade reports, Chunkzz has managed to fetch approximately 3.12 Crores from its 2 days of run at the Kerala theatres. Reportedly, Chunkzz fetched an imprssive amount of 1.48 Crores on its opening day.



Well, the box office collections are quite impressive, considering the fact that the film had to face a tight competition from other big releases like Varnyathil Aashanka, Shahrukh Khan's Jab Harry Met Sejal etc.



The strong marketing for Chunkzz has definitely helped the movie to make it big at the box office. The promotions for the movie are still going strong on social media.



Chunkzz, also features Mareena Michael, Siddique, Lal, Shammi Thilakan etc., in important roles. The film has been bankrolled by Vaishak Rajan under the banner Vaishaka Cinemas.