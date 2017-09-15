 »   »   » This Malayalam Movie Is Definitely One Of The Biggest Profit Earners Of The Year So Far!

The year 2017, so far has been a good one for Malayalam movies and the industry. Many small Malayalam movies have made their huge mark at the box office, despite the absence of big names in it.

Today, we are going to talk about one such Malayalam movie, which has reaped in huge profit. Yes, the film in consideration is Chunkzz, directed by Omar Lulu.

Chunkzz, which had hit the theatres on August 4, 2017, didn't have any big names associated with it, but still the movie emerged as a big money spinner at the box office. The film was initially trashed by the critics for the overdose of adult comedies but still, Chunkzz did go on to make a mark at the box office.