 »   »   » This Malayalam Movie Is Definitely One Of The Biggest Profit Earners Of The Year So Far!

The year 2017, so far has been a good one for Malayalam movies and the industry. Many small Malayalam movies have made their huge mark at the box office, despite the absence of big names in it.
Today, we are going to talk about one such Malayalam movie, which has reaped in huge profit. Yes, the film in consideration is Chunkzz, directed by Omar Lulu.
Chunkzz, which had hit the theatres on August 4, 2017, didn't have any big names associated with it, but still the movie emerged as a big money spinner at the box office. The film was initially trashed by the critics for the overdose of adult comedies but still, Chunkzz did go on to make a mark at the box office.
Box Office Collections Of Chunkzz..!
According to a report by SouthLive, director Omar Lulu stated that Chunkzz has fetched 15.2 Crores from Kerala alone.He also revealed that the movie has minted above 20 Crores at the worldwide box office.
Phenomenal Beginning..
The report also adds that Chunkzz did fetch above 13.2 Crores in its first week of run. Importantly, the film fetched 8.1 Crores from the Malabar regions alone.
What Slowed The Film Down?
Omar Lulu also stated that the film was supposed to do a much bigger business, but the film slowed down as piracy hit the moviebadly. Pirated copies of the film were doing the rounds, which slowed down the film.
A Huge Profit Earner..
Chunkzz, which features youngsters in the lead roles was made with a short budget, in comparison with other biggies. The movie reaped in huge profit and in terms of profit percentage, this film can definitely be tagged as one of the biggest hits of the year, so far.