 »   »   » Comrade In America-CIA Box Office: Final Kerala Collections

Comrade In America-CIA, the Dulquer Salmaan starring Amal Neerad movie has recently completed the glorious 100 days at the releasing centres. The Dulquer Salmaan movie has also completed its lifetime run at the theaters.

When it completed its lifetime run at the box office, Comrade In America-CIA has earned the blockbuster tag. According to the trade experts, CIA has made a total gross collection of 23.86 Crores from the Kerala box office, within its lifetime run.



It is undoubtedly a great achievement for a movie, which received strictly average reviews from the audiences and critics. Dulquer Salmaan has once again proved why he has been considered as one of the future superstars of Mollywood, with the success of CIA.



Comrade In America-CIA, which was released amidst huge hype had made a decent opening at the Kerala box office, by making an initial collection of 3.09 Crores. Thus, the Amal Neerad movie emerged as the biggest ever opening in lead actor Dulquer Salmaan's acting career.



The main competitor of the movie at the box office was SS Rajamouli's Prabhas starring big budget venture Baahubali 2. Despite receiving mixed reviews and having great competition at the box office, CIA has emerged as one of the biggest successes of the year.