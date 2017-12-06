 »   »   » Cut To 1992: When The Cult Movies Of Mammootty And Mohanlal Had A Face-off!

Some of the best Malayalam movies of both Mammootty and Mohanlal have come out in the 1990s. Both these big stars of Mollywood came up with some mega blockbusters, which ruled the theatres in the 1990s.

A box office clash between the movies of Mammootty and Mohanlal were so common in those days as any festival season would have been incomplete without such a fantastic race at the box office.



Today, we take you back to the Onam season of the year 1992, which was nothing less than a splendid one for entire movie lovers in Kerala. Both Mammootty and Mohanlal came up with two quality movies and the stage was set for a big box office clash. Any guesses on the movies? Keep scrolling down to know more..

