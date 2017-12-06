 »   »   » Cut To 1992: When The Cult Movies Of Mammootty And Mohanlal Had A Face-off!

Some of the best Malayalam movies of both Mammootty and Mohanlal have come out in the 1990s. Both these big stars of Mollywood came up with some mega blockbusters, which ruled the theatres in the 1990s.
A box office clash between the movies of Mammootty and Mohanlal were so common in those days as any festival season would have been incomplete without such a fantastic race at the box office.
Today, we take you back to the Onam season of the year 1992, which was nothing less than a splendid one for entire movie lovers in Kerala. Both Mammootty and Mohanlal came up with two quality movies and the stage was set for a big box office clash. Any guesses on the movies? Keep scrolling down to know more..
Mammootty's Big Release
Mammootty made the Onam season of 1992, indeed a special one with the movie Pappayude Swantham Appoos, a perfect family movie directed by popular film-maker Fazil. The movie hit the theatres on September 4, 2017.
Mammootty-Fazil Team
Pappayude Swantham Appoos came in amidst huge expectations. The film marked the reunion of Mammootty and Fazil after a gap of nearly 5 years. Their previous association was the 1987 movie Manivathoorile Aayiram Sivarathrikal, which fetched extremely good reviews.
Mohanlal's Big Release
Meanwhile, Mohanlal gave a big treat to the Malayalam film audiences in the form of the much awaited movie Yodha, directed by Sangeeth Sivan. The film graced the theatres on September 3, 2017, a day before the release of Pappayude Swantham Appoos.
High On Expectations
Yodha, which was the second outing of Sangeeth Sivan after the big success of Vyooham, was high on expectations. Yodha, a film with some adventurous elements was also expected to have some fine action sequences in it.
The Box Office Batlle
Well, the stage was set for a perfect battle at the box office. Both the films had their own specialties associated with them, but still, it was Pappayude Swantham Appoos which won the final race by emerging as a blockbuster.
Yodha too did a decent business but was pushed to the second spot. Pappayude Swantham Appoos, which struck the right chords with the family audiences definitely had the upper hand.