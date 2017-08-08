 »   »   » Dhanush's Velai Illa Pattathari 2 (VIP 2) Now Has A Mohanlal Connection!

The month ahead is sure to witness the arrival of some big Malayalam movies and it would also pave way for some other language movies; the prominent one among them is Dhanush's upcoming venture Velai Illa Pattathari 2 (VIP 2).

This upcoming venture is the sequel to Dhanush's superhit movie Velai Illa Pattathari and VIP 2 is being awaited by the Malayalam film audiences as well, since its prequel was a hit in Kerala, too.



Now, Dhanush's VIP 2 (Velai Illa Pattathari 2) has a connection with none other than Mohanlal, the superstar of Mollywood. Reportedly, Maxlab Entertainments, the distribution company, jointly owned by Mohanlal and Antony Perumbavoor, has bought the Kerala distribution rights of the movie.



Velai Illa Pattathari 2 will be brought to the Kerala theatres by Maxlab on August 11, 2017.



A Big Release For VIP 2 If reports are to be believed, Velai Illa Pattathari 2 (VIP 2) will get a grand release in Kerala. The film is expected to be released in above 200 theatres in Kerala. No other big Malayalam movies have been slated for a release on August 11, 2017.

Kabali – The Previous Tamil Film Earlier, the Kerala distribution rights of Rajinikanth's Kabali was also bagged by Maxlab for a whopping amount. The film made a release in approximately 250 theatres in Kerala and got a bumper opening.

Promotional Activities For VIP 2 Reportedly, team VIP 2 is in Kerala for the promotion of the movie. Dhanush, Soundarya Rajinikanth and the lead actress Amala Paul will be visiting Oberon Mall in Kochi, today (August 08, 2017).

Velipadinte Pusthakam - Next Release Of Maxlab Mohanlal's next big release is Velipadinte Pusthakam, which marks his association with Lal Jose. The film, produced by Antony Perumbavoor will also be distributed to the theatres by Maxlab Entertainments. Velipadinte Pusthakam will hit the theatres as an Onam release.



Dhanush's Velai Illa Pattathari 2, (VIP 2), is directed by Soundarya Rajinikanth. The film has its story penned by Dhanush himself. Amala Paul will be seen playing the leading lady in the movie. Cinematography department of the film has been handled by sameer Thahir.