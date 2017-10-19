 »   »   » Dhyan Sreenivasan's Goodalochana To Hit The Theatres On This Date!

Goodalochana, the upcoming Malayalam is the debut venture of Dhyan Sreenivasan as a scriptwriter. The film, directed by Thomas Sebastian, features Dhyan Sreenivasan, Aju Varghese, Hareesh Kanaran, Sreenath Bhasi etc., in the lead roles.

Meanwhile, Goodalochana, which is expected to be a fun entertainer is gearing up for a release in the month of November and the makers have locked the exact release date of the movie.



According to the reports that have come in, Goodalochana will hit the theatres on November 3, 2017 and the movie will be one among the first releases of the month. Goodalochana will be brought to the theatres by Adam's World Of Imaginations.



Goodalochana also fatures Niranjana Anoop, Alencier Ley, Vishnu Govind et6c., in important roles. Popular actress Mamtha Mohandas will also be seen essaying a special role in this movie.



Meanwhile, the makers of Goodalochana had come up with a mock teaser of the film, which went gained attention in the social media.



The major portions of Goodalochana were shot in regions in and around Calicut. The film has been produced by Ajas Ibrahim under the banner Izaan Pictures.