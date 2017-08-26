 »   »   » Did Manju Warrier Meet Meenakshi At Dileep’s House? What Is The Truth?

Ever after actor Dileep's arrest on July 10, 2017, over his alleged involvement on the actress attack case, a lot of speculations have been doing rounds regarding his personal life and rumours started popping up in connection with his ex-wife, Manju Warrier. Rumour mills didn't even spare the name of Meenakshi, their daughter.
Recently, rumours were doing the rounds that popular actress Manju Warrier had visited Dileep's ancestral house in Aluva, to meet her daughter Meenakshi. The news did spread like wildfire in no time. But, what is the truth? Did Manju Warrier visit her daughter at Dileep's house? Keep scrolling down to know what the truth is.
The Rumours..
Earlier, rumours were rife that Manju Warrier was one among the first persons to bring up an allegation against Dileep. Reports also came in that Dileep has also named Manju Warrier in his bail plea.
Hence, there came speculations that were rife that Manju Warrier met her daughter to clear all kinds of misunderstandings, if any and prove her innocence.
Adding to it..
Interestingly, rumours also came in that during the actress's visit to Dileep's house Kavya Madhavan received Manju Warrier, but Manju's daughter Meenkashi, had refused to see her mother initially.
But, What Is The Truth?
Now, according to the latest reports that have come in, sources close to Manju Warrier have strongly denied all these. Reportedly, Manju Warrier was in Kolkata, as she was busy with the shoot of her upcoming film Aami.
Earlier Rumours..
It is not for the first time that Manju Warrier & Meenakhsi are being dragged to news, upon Dileep's arrest. There were rumours that Manju Warrier might move to court seeking the custody of her daughter. But, all these were dismissed as mere rumours.