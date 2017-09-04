 »   »   » Dileep's Expulsion From AMMA: A Section Of Actors Raise Objection

Dileep, the 'Janapriyanayakan' was expelled from AMMA, the actor's association, after he was arrested in connection with the actress abduction case. The executive committee jointly decided to terminate Dileep from the treasurer post and primary membership, immediately after the arrest.

But now, a group of actors has come up against the AMMA executive committee's decision to expel the actor. The actors, who have offered their support to Dileep, have also decided to visit the actor during his parole period on September 6, Wednesday. A few actors had visited Dileep in Aluva sub jail, on Uthradam day.

Reportedly, the group, which is headed by Siddique and Kalabhavan Shahjohn, strongly feel that AMMA's decision to expel Dileep was hurried. They point out that the association was not even to wait till the court verdict on the case, and rushed towards the decision.

The supports of Dileep feel that AMMA's sudden decision to terminate the actor resulted in his negative image among the public. While the Dileep supporters suggested the executive committee to just remove the actor from the treasurer post, the rest of the members had demanded his termination.

Reportedly, the Dileep supporters are miffed with the committee members, especially Mammootty, Mohanlal, and Prithviraj, for rushing towards the termination. AMMA executive committee has decided to not conduct an executive meeting in the near future, fearing the oppositions of Dileep supporters.